Open Menu

No Dengue Death In Punjab During Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 07:37 PM

No dengue death in Punjab during last 24 hours

No death due to dengue occurred in the province during the last 24 hours and the news aired by media is completely baseless that two patients died of dengue virus, health officials briefed the Chief Secretary during a meeting on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) No death due to dengue occurred in the province during the last 24 hours and the news aired by media is completely baseless that two patients died of dengue virus, health officials briefed the Chief Secretary during a meeting on Friday.

The meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the situation of dengue in the high-risk districts.

The Chief Secretary ordered the authorities to speed up anti-dengue activities in Gujranwala and mobilize the field staff. He said that hospitals should have ample stock of medicines for dengue patients.

The officials of the Health department gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that the anti-dengue activities are going on throughout the province. So far this year, 7,147 confirmed cases of dengue and four deaths have been reported. They said that special attention is being paid to surveillance and monitoring in high-risk districts and according to the data, dengue cases are decreasing in Faisalabad and Multan.

The divisional commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala participated in the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Rawalpindi Gujranwala Media

Recent Stories

MBZUAI accelerates development of UAE’s AI ecosy ..

MBZUAI accelerates development of UAE’s AI ecosystem

9 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls on Acting Chief Justice Sindh ..

Mayor Karachi calls on Acting Chief Justice Sindh High Court

16 minutes ago
 HFH to be functional by Feb 2024

HFH to be functional by Feb 2024

16 minutes ago
 Journalists protest delay in arrest of Jan Mahar's ..

Journalists protest delay in arrest of Jan Mahar's killers

16 minutes ago
 Federal govt forms committee on Balochistan educat ..

Federal govt forms committee on Balochistan education issues

16 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat, oil prices rise on Middle East fea ..

Stocks retreat, oil prices rise on Middle East fears

30 minutes ago
IGP inaugurates CCTV Command, Control Room at Lowe ..

IGP inaugurates CCTV Command, Control Room at Lower Dir

30 minutes ago
 Christiane Benner, first woman to lead Germany's b ..

Christiane Benner, first woman to lead Germany's biggest union

30 minutes ago
 Aid 'a lifeline' for war-torn Gaza, UN chief says ..

Aid 'a lifeline' for war-torn Gaza, UN chief says at Rafah border

30 minutes ago
 3000 liters of fake engine oil recovered, six pers ..

3000 liters of fake engine oil recovered, six persons arrested

30 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council, PureHealth forge strat ..

UAE Cyber Security Council, PureHealth forge strategic partnership to enhance cy ..

39 minutes ago
 Nawaz’s return will create hope for improvements ..

Nawaz’s return will create hope for improvements: Shah

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan