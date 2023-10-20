No dengue death in Punjab during last 24 hours

No death due to dengue occurred in the province during the last 24 hours and the news aired by media is completely baseless that two patients died of dengue virus, health officials briefed the Chief Secretary during a meeting on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) No death due to dengue occurred in the province during the last 24 hours and the news aired by media is completely baseless that two patients died of dengue virus, health officials briefed the Chief Secretary during a meeting on Friday.

The meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the situation of dengue in the high-risk districts.

The Chief Secretary ordered the authorities to speed up anti-dengue activities in Gujranwala and mobilize the field staff. He said that hospitals should have ample stock of medicines for dengue patients.

The officials of the Health department gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that the anti-dengue activities are going on throughout the province. So far this year, 7,147 confirmed cases of dengue and four deaths have been reported. They said that special attention is being paid to surveillance and monitoring in high-risk districts and according to the data, dengue cases are decreasing in Faisalabad and Multan.

The divisional commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala participated in the meeting through video link.