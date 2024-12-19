No deputationist officer absorbed in MOFA; Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday informed the Senate that officers who joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on a deputation basis were not absorbed in the ministry.

Replying to a question from Senator Danesh Kumar during the Question Hour session of the Upper House, he said that officers are repatriated to their parent Ministry/ Division upon completion of the deputation period.

However, at the request of Senator Kumar, the Presiding Officer Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar referred the matter to the concerned committee with the consultation of the law minister.