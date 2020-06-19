"No Derailing Of Government", Says Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said the PTI-led coalition government was fully intact and there were no imminent chances of its derailing.

Talking to a delegation at the Governor's House here, he said differences among the allies were the beauty of democracy, adding that the government was negotiating with the BNP to address their grievances. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear policy of taking the allies along on all matters.

The Governor Punjab said the people had given mandate to the PTI –led government to serve the country for five years, adding that the government would complete its constitutional term.

He said the opposition parties should stop dreaming of overthrowing the coalition government, adding, "Whenever something creeps among the allies, the opposition falls a victim to wishful thinking." He said the opposition should play its constructive democratic role as the people gave PTI five-year mandate, adding that the general elections would be held in 2023.

Sarwar said the government was taking the country in the right direction, adding that PTI-led government would soon lead the country to the path of development and prosperity and save Pakistan from economic problems.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan was in a difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic, urging all political parties should support the government institutions to save the country from the deadly virus.

He said the government had set aside additional funds to fight COVID-19.

Sarwar said some political pundits were continuously forecasting fall of the PTI-led government whenever differences among coalition parties surfaced, adding that this approach was dangerous for the future of democracy in Pakistan. He said political stability and political consensus were indispensable to overcome internal and external challenges, adding that no single political party could overcome all national challenges.

While commenting on NFC Award, he said, it was the collective responsibility of federation and provinces to fight against fiscal odds, adding that provinces could also not escape responsibility because it would pose profound danger to the federation of Pakistan.

On the 18th amendment, he said the government was implementing the 18th amendment in letter and spirit, adding, "The amendment is hallmark of our political insight." However, he added, the constitution was a living and evolving document which always accommodated on-going changes in nature of challenges faced by society and state.