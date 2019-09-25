UrduPoint.com
No Designated Garbage Transfer Station In Central Karachi: Rashid Rabbani

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:19 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Political Affairs, Rashid Hussain Rabbani has said that there is no designated Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) in the entire District Central and all GTSs are temporary and situated on main roads

He stated on Wednesday during his visit to monitor the ongoing cleanliness drive "Clean my Karachi" on the directives of the Chief Minister Sindh in District Central Karachi.

Rashid Rabbani said that there is a dire need to designate places for GTS on scientific basis. Road carpeting and patch work on main roads and main streets are required, he added.

Rabbani directed Deputy Commissioner Central to report his activitiesand performance on daily basis as directed by Chief Minister Sindh.

