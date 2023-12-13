No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM    

, , , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says all political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have the right to take part in the electoral process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the caretaker government neither has the desire nor the intention to postpone the general election as the Election Commission of Pakistan has the powers to consider any such requests.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel, urged against politicizing the existential threat of terrorism in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and emphasized the need for a united approach.

To a question, he said all political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have the right to take part in the electoral process.

Asked about the restrictions on public gatherings, the prime minister emphasized that there is no such policy to target any specific party.

On a question, he said the government is pretty much clear and will conclude the repatriation of illegal foreigners.

Coming to the reformative measures taken by his government, the prime minister said they have recovered around 60 billion rupees under the anti-power theft drive, improved tax receivables, crack down on smuggling, and addressed the issues related to the Afghan Transit Trade which also improved the economic indicators.