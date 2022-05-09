No desire to take action against Imran Khan: Minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that there is no desire of the government to take action against Imran Khan for using derogatory remarks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that there is no desire of the government to take action against Imran Khan for using derogatory remarks.

Imran Khan has been involved in attacking the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has found involved in degrading the national institutions, he said.

Commenting on relations with Americans, he said, Pakistan's ties with United States has always been sensitive.

He, however said that we want to continue relations with US on equality basis. In reply to a question about filthy campaign launched by PTI leaders against the ruling party of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said, Imran Khan and his party leaders had used uncivilized language against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

He said that we didn't have desire to take any action against Imran Khan. He urged the leaders of PTI to avoid maligning the national institutions for achieving personal interests.