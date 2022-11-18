UrduPoint.com

No Development Without An Equitable Justice System: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Provincial Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that without a uniform justice system, the dream of composite development and prosperity would remain incomplete

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that without a uniform justice system, the dream of composite development and prosperity would remain incomplete.

He expressed these views while talking to ministers, parliamentarians and important personalities about political and development issues at 90-SQA here.

He maintained that the Punjab government was putting efforts to bring progress and prosperity in the province besides raising the living standards of the people.

He asserted that various public welfare projects were being launched to facilitate the people, adding that policies of the Punjab government had started yielding positive results.

