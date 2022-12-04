UrduPoint.com

No Dialogue At Gunpoint: Latif Khosa

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 10:30 PM

No dialogue at gunpoint: Latif Khosa

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) senior leader and former governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khan Khosa on Sunday said dialogue cannot be held at gunpoint, Imran Khan should have agreed to dialogue without any conditions.

Talking to a private tv channel, he stressed all political issues must be resolved with political wisdom, asking the former prime minister to become a part of the parliament keeping all "irrelevant" issues aside.

At present, Pakistan was dealing with more serious issues than staging the new elections. The current economic situation and the resettling of flood victims were the pressing challenges, he added.

If Imran Khan dissolves the provincial assemblies, PDM would contest the elections, he determined.

