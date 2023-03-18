UrduPoint.com

No Dialogue With Imran's 'B-team': Ahsan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 12:20 AM

No dialogue with Imran's 'B-team': Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the dialogue could only be effective if Imran Khan was engaged in them personally because just like in the past, negotiations with Imran Khan's B-team (the mid-tier leadership of PTI) had always failed in producing results.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan was referring to political leaders as thieves and robbers, and on the one hand, he was offering negotiations to them.

Referring to the Pakistan Bar Council's (PBC) offer to arrange the All Political Conference (APC), the minister said that he fully supported the proposal and would recommend it to the prime minister in this regard.

"Political leaders have to sit down and decide the way forward and should solve all the problems, including the economic crises," he urged the political leaders.

Criticizing Imran Khan's politics, he said that Imran was proving by his actions that he did not care about anything except himself.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal APC All

Recent Stories

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

26 minutes ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

33 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

33 minutes ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

31 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

41 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.