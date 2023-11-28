No dialogue with India on cross border pollution issue at COP-28

Pakistan and India are grappling with unprecedented risk of exacerbated air pollution causing smog in the region. In contrast, no dialogue would be held between the two neighbouring countries on the sidelines of the world's most critical environmental moot COP-28 to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Pakistan and India are grappling with unprecedented risk of exacerbated air pollution causing smog in the region. In contrast, no dialogue would be held between the two neighbouring countries on the sidelines of the world's most critical environmental moot COP-28 to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

A senior official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP that the COP-28 was basically a negotiating forum where broader global and regional environmental issues, frameworks and protocols were discussed.

He added that there was no ban or restriction to hold bilateral meetings but rather regional level meetings were held among the countries of the same region.

He said there was a meeting of the regional countries on the sidelines of the COP meeting but no specific meeting with India was in the schedule on the matter.

The Ministry's official privy to the COP-28 arrangements and proceedings said there was recently a conference held in Malaysia on cross-boundary air pollution in South Asia where all member countries of the region participated and held interaction on the matter.

