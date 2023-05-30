No dialogue with PTI after it lost majority of party leadership: MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Tuesday clearly rejected the probability of dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after its chairman extended an offer of talks to the coalition government and claimed that his party had lost majority of its party leadership after the members tendered resignations publicly in the news conferences.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Kiran Imran Dar said dialogue was the ultimate solution to all the crisis but it was only held with political parties and not violent goons as the PTI's conduct on May 9 damaged the prestige of the state institutions and the country.

She said the coalition government should hold talks with whom as the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrogance was despicable towards his political opponents and he spewed hatred against all the leaders of his rival political parties.

MNA, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the PTI as a political party had finished and nothing was left in its tank so the coalition government could not hold talks with it.

She alleged that the hatred, polarization and divide created by Imran Khan among the masses was unprecedented as there was no such thing even at the martyrdom of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Aziz said Imran Khan had spewed violence in children's brain and he was a dangerous man brainwashing youth and the country should get rid of him.

She regretted that Imran Khan and his party leadership was not able to spend a few days in jail but he detained his political rivals for longer durations.

MNA, Qaiser Sheikh of PML-N said there was no possibility of dialogue with the PTI as it was not possible to negotiate with those who attacked the state and public installations.

"PTI had lost its say and have no one in the party. Dialogue should be held by the PTI within its party to keep its house in order," he added.

Sheikh said the Capitol Hill attackers were charged and imprisoned for 18 years in the US but its administration started exhorting Pakistan to have dialogue with PTI.

He said the US administration should also hold dialogue with the Capitol Hill protestors first instead of putting them behind the bars.

MNA, Syed Javaid Hasnain of PML-N said the President's ratification of the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023, after which it passed into law had given right to appeal to the masses and it was a landmark legislation.

However, it was the Supreme Court judges who would decide fate of the political leaders indicted or disqualified.

Senator Bahramand Tungi of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said the ratification of the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023 by the President helped in providing right to appeal to the masses and he should have done it earlier.

He commented that this legislation was not to favour any individual but the poor common masses.

To another query pertaining to proposed ban on PTI as political party, he said the PPPP was not in favour of banning any political party but those who attacked the state installations were not pardonable.