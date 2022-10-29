UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 11:36 PM

No dialogue with 'rejected foreign funded Fitna' underway: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said dismissed reports about negotiations with the former prime minister Imran Khan in the wake of his long march towards Islamabad.

"Mazaaq Raat with rejected foreign funded Fitna is underway instead of negotiations," she said in a tweet.

She said people had returned to their homes after attending the "long drive" (long march), and so did"Imran Khan Fitna" like last night.

She advised the families to keep their children away from the "bloody march" as the PTI had orchestrated a despicable plan to bring revolution through guns and bloodshed.

