No Difference Between Javed Latif, Altaf Hussain, BLA's Narrative: Fawad
Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:25 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said there was no difference between the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif, Altaf Hussain and banned terrorist organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)
In a tweet, he said senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi himself condemned Javed Latif's anti- state remarks.
He said Javed Latif should seek unconditional apology for his statement.
Fawad said under Article 5 of the Constitution, it was mandatory for every citizen to be loyal to the state and not allowed to deviate from it.