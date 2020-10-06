UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Difference Between Nawaz, Altaf: Ali M Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

No difference between Nawaz, Altaf: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said there was no difference between Nawaz Sharif and founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain as both were giving anti Pakistan statements which were promoting Indian narrative against the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was pleasing enemies of the country through giving anti Pakistan statements.

He said when Nawaz Sharif was failed to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government than he had started to give anti Pakistan statements.

He said the government was not involved in registering any treason First Information Report (FIR) against anybody but it was constitutional right of any citizen of the country to register FIR in any police station against someone who was involved in anti state activities.

The state minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power with support of the people and it was working for their welfare and development of the country.

He said opposition was trying to use different tactics to pressurize the government but they would remain fail for the purpose because the present government was not afraid from them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Altaf Hussain Police Station FIR From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

19 minutes ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

21 minutes ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

35 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

35 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

35 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.