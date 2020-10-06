No difference between Nawaz, Altaf: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said there was no difference between Nawaz Sharif and founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain as both were giving anti Pakistan statements which were promoting Indian narrative against the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was pleasing enemies of the country through giving anti Pakistan statements.

He said when Nawaz Sharif was failed to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government than he had started to give anti Pakistan statements.

He said the government was not involved in registering any treason First Information Report (FIR) against anybody but it was constitutional right of any citizen of the country to register FIR in any police station against someone who was involved in anti state activities.

The state minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power with support of the people and it was working for their welfare and development of the country.

He said opposition was trying to use different tactics to pressurize the government but they would remain fail for the purpose because the present government was not afraid from them.