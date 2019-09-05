No difference of opinion on Kashmir issue: Saaed Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that all political parties are united and have same stance on Kashmir issue.

Addressing a press conference here along with other provincial cabinet members of Sindh, he said that there is no difference of opinion among political parties on Kashmir issue. "We have same stance on all national issues as per stance of the government." We want to have harmony in all provinces and PPP also remained on forefront for strengthening of democratic institutions.

" He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will continue its fight against poverty, hunger, protection of peoples rights, supremacy of law and ensuring justice.

He said that provincial government of Sindh has been striving hard to utilize all available resources to change the life of common man and for the betterment of all segments of society.

He said PPP believes in rule of law and justice for all and asked to avoid any political victimization in the country and ensure balanced approach for all political parties.