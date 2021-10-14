UrduPoint.com

No Differences Between Civil, Military Leadership: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday ruled out any differences between the civil and military leadership by stating that both were on the same page

Talking informally to media persons at the Parliament House, he said the process of appointment of Director General Inter Services Intelligence has started and would be completed soon.

He said that things were normal and some people were distorting things to get cheap publicity. "We respect the institutions, there are no differences between the Pakistan Army and the government, they are all on the same page," he said.

