No differences between government and industrialists, traders on lockdown policy; Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Saturday said that the Sindh government is aware of the difficulties being faced by the people due to the lockdown. There are no differences between the Sindh government and the industrialists and traders on the lockdown policy to stop the spread of the coronavirus as without following the policy of social distancing and lockdown, it is very difficult to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement, the minister said that Sindh Government was very well aware of the difficulties of the industrialists but the factory owners had to follow the SOPs in all cases and the Sindh government was making every effort to provide facilities to the industrialists.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that negative and fabricated propaganda was being spread against the Sindh government in the name of traders. Sindh Chief Minister had taken the industrialists on board over the lockdown situation.

Provincial Minister for Industries added that Sindh government has consulted the traders to address the situation.