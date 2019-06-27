No differences between govt, BNP-Mengal: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said there are no differences between government and Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said there are no differences between government and Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal.While talking to media men along with BNP chief outside parliament house he said some misconceptions had been created between government and BNP but now complete consensus has developed between us on 6-pont agenda."We will not only play our role for the rights of Balochistan but we will also build refinery in Balochistan, he announced.He held small dams for supply of water will also be constructed in Balochistan.

Following the completion of feasibility report, work on two major dams will start.We will give 6 percent quota in government jobs to people of Balochistan and we will ensure dignified return of Afghan refuges to their mother land, he underlined.

BNP President Akhtar Jan Mengal said distance had been widened due to lack of work on 6-point agenda.He stated a headway will be made on missing persons issue within a few days after consultation with Prime Minister.He observed a committee comprising elected representatives of Balochistan should be constituted which should undertake visit and review the situation.

No compromise will be made on the matter of provincial autonomy. We were part of government and we would try to remain part of government.To a question he said missing persons issue featured high during the meeting with PM Imran Khan.

A committee has been constituted to implement the decisions.He underscored that he had told PM they would not side with government if 18th amendment was rolled back in perspective of NFC matter.