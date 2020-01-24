No differences in KP cabinet : Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Friday rejected media reports about any differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa cabinet and expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Friday rejected media reports about any differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa cabinet and expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

In a video message on social media, Ziaullah Bangash siad that, "We are united under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the KP government is doing well and is moving in right direction towards development".

He said the provincial government would achieve its five year target of development, adding Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was reviewing and monitoring the performance of all ministers and departments in efficient manner and enjoying full confidence of the cabinet.

"Mahmood Khan will remain Chief Minister of the province for next five years of PTI government".

He said Khyber Pakhtunkwa Cabinet and members provincial assembly (MPs) including Prime Minister Imran Khan have great confidence in Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

"There can be differences in democracy, problems can be resolved through consultation", he said.

Ziaullah Bangash also requested Senior Minister for Tourism, to work with the Chief Minister and contribute to the development of the province.

As per vision of Prime Minister, the Chief Minister was doing his best and reviewing the performance of all the departments, he said.

"He said Khyber Pakhtunkwa would become developed province under the leadership of Mahmood Khan.