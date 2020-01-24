UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Differences In KP Cabinet : Ziaullah Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:17 PM

No differences in KP cabinet : Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Friday rejected media reports about any differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa cabinet and expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Friday rejected media reports about any differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa cabinet and expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

In a video message on social media, Ziaullah Bangash siad that, "We are united under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the KP government is doing well and is moving in right direction towards development".

He said the provincial government would achieve its five year target of development, adding Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was reviewing and monitoring the performance of all ministers and departments in efficient manner and enjoying full confidence of the cabinet.

"Mahmood Khan will remain Chief Minister of the province for next five years of PTI government".

He said Khyber Pakhtunkwa Cabinet and members provincial assembly (MPs) including Prime Minister Imran Khan have great confidence in Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

"There can be differences in democracy, problems can be resolved through consultation", he said.

Ziaullah Bangash also requested Senior Minister for Tourism, to work with the Chief Minister and contribute to the development of the province.

As per vision of Prime Minister, the Chief Minister was doing his best and reviewing the performance of all the departments, he said.

"He said Khyber Pakhtunkwa would become developed province under the leadership of Mahmood Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Democracy Provincial Assembly Social Media Media All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.