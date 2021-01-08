“No different with the parties of PDM” says Abbasi

(@fidahassanain)

The former Premier who is currently in London says that a single party which leaves the PDM alliance will hurt itself politically.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rejected all reports of “differences” within the parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) .

Shahid Khan Abbasi who is currently in London said that PDM would suffer if a single party broke the alliance and got away.

“His sister and brother-in-law were critically ill due to COVID-19,” said the former Prime Minister.

He would undergo a COVID-19 test to return to Pakistan this week.

“The interference of the establishment into the politics must be ended. All parties are agreed on it,” said Abbasi during the interview to a news organization.

However, he refused to confirm the reports that he had met PML-MM supremo former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

“Nawaz Sharif is prohibited from leaving his home due to the tough quarantine rules of the UK,” he explained.

Talking about PDM, Shahid Khan Abbasi said that politics of a party will come to an end if it breaks the alliance for any reason.

Answering to a question about arrest warrants issued by the NAB in LNG corruption reference, he said that he was not afraid of jails. “I was put in the jail before and they can put me again,” he added.

He stated that the march would take place but was not the conclusion.

“ We want to send this regime home,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, adding that they knew that a movement could not send it packed; it would just send a message to all those brought Imran Khan in.