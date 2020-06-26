UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Dining At Food Eateries, Only Take Away, Warns AC Marvi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

No dining at food eateries, only take away, warns AC Marvi

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad Marvi Malik Friday visited a number of hotels and restaurants and directed their administration not to serve dining and ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by the government for public safety

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad Marvi Malik Friday visited a number of hotels and restaurants and directed their administration not to serve dining and ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by the government for public safety.

As per SOPs, the food eateries are only allowed to offer take away service but they were found violating the guideline and customers were being served in the dining halls.

Marvi Malik took action against all hotels, fast food corners and restaurants in College Road Markets, Usmanabad and Jadoon Plaza for violating SOPs and fined them.

She also requested the citizens to avoid gatherings and avail home delivery service, if necessary. "Be safe yourself and play your role in keeping your loved ones safe from Corona," She communicated and directed the citizens who had come to enjoy meals at these facilities.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Market National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Fine of Rs 74000 imposed on violation of COVID 19 ..

1 minute ago

Augustine condoles death of Munawar Hassan

1 minute ago

Millers for equal distribution of wheat quota acro ..

1 minute ago

Turkey court sentences 121 to life in coup trial

1 minute ago

Putin, Lukashenko Have Chance to Communicate June ..

5 minutes ago

Suspects shot at, injure cop in Layyah

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.