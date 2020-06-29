UrduPoint.com
No Dining Facilities At Hotels, Restaurants, Fast Food Corners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad Marvi Malik has issued fines and warnings to various vendors for providing dining facilities by various hotels, fast food and restaurants and non-availability of parcels.

She, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, visited the hotels, restaurants and fast food corners and directed them not to use dining facilities banned by the district administration and if they do action would be taken against them.

All the price Control Magistrates on the directives of DC Abbottabad paid visits in their respective areas to ensure implementation of government orders and SOPs for protection against coronavirus. Citizens were advised not to turn to hotels and restaurants and use parcels or home delivery if necessary.

Marvi Malik also inspected the ongoing work on Silk Road from Falah Chowk to Fawara Chowk. She directed the NHA to complete the work as per the standards and not to affect the flow of traffic.

More Stories From Pakistan

