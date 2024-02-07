Open Menu

No Diplomatic Relations With Israel Unless Recognition Of Independent Palestinian State, Clarifies KSA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM

No diplomatic relations with Israel unless recognition of independent Palestinian state, clarifies KSA

In a recent discussion between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United States of America (USA), regarding the Arab-Israeli peace process, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its steadfast position on the Palestinian issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In a recent discussion between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United States of America (USA), regarding the Arab-Israeli peace process, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its steadfast position on the Palestinian issue.

According to SPA, the ministry in response to a statement attributed to the U.S. National Security spokesperson, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and emphasized the necessity for the Palestinian people to attain their legitimate rights.

The Ministry said Saudi Arabia has consistently conveyed to the U.S. administration its firm position that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless the recognition of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Additionally, the Ministry said Saudi Arabia insisted on the cessation of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of all Israeli occupation forces from the area. The Ministry said the Kingdom reiterated its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council, urging those who have not yet recognized the Palestinian state, to expedite recognition based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The Ministry said this recognition is seen as pivotal in ensuring the fulfilment of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and in achieving a comprehensive and equitable peace for all parties involved.

Related Topics

USA United Nations Israel Gaza Saudi Jerusalem United States Saudi Arabia All From

Recent Stories

Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 election ..

Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining are ..

10 minutes ago
 PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestoc ..

PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock

10 minutes ago
 Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: ..

Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: Achakzai

10 minutes ago
 IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

10 minutes ago
 Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

30 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadiu ..

Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA

29 minutes ago
ECP urges public to use official channels for elec ..

ECP urges public to use official channels for election information

30 minutes ago
 Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI Pres ..

Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President

30 minutes ago
 General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to e ..

General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..

30 minutes ago
 Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Paki ..

Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, ..

ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters

35 minutes ago
 Security beefed up in Islamabad

Security beefed up in Islamabad

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan