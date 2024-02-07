- Home
No Diplomatic Relations With Israel Unless Recognition Of Independent Palestinian State, Clarifies KSA
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In a recent discussion between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United States of America (USA), regarding the Arab-Israeli peace process, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its steadfast position on the Palestinian issue.
According to SPA, the ministry in response to a statement attributed to the U.S. National Security spokesperson, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and emphasized the necessity for the Palestinian people to attain their legitimate rights.
The Ministry said Saudi Arabia has consistently conveyed to the U.S. administration its firm position that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless the recognition of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Additionally, the Ministry said Saudi Arabia insisted on the cessation of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of all Israeli occupation forces from the area. The Ministry said the Kingdom reiterated its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council, urging those who have not yet recognized the Palestinian state, to expedite recognition based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.
The Ministry said this recognition is seen as pivotal in ensuring the fulfilment of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and in achieving a comprehensive and equitable peace for all parties involved.
