No direction for closure of universities: HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has not issued any direction for closure of universities.

According to a statement on Monday, HEC clarified that it has already issued policy guidelines for all the universities to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

"Each institution will decide to operate or close as per its specific situation" it added.

However, the District Administration is authorised to close down any institution if the incidence is high.