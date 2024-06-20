Open Menu

No Discord Between PPP, PML-N: MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:39 PM

No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Agha Rafiullah on Thursday dismissed rumours of any discord between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), calling such claims mere media fabrications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Agha Rafiullah on Thursday dismissed rumours of any discord between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), calling such claims mere media fabrications.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, he emphasized that there were neither conflicts between the PPP and

PML-N, nor was there any threat to the current government.

He criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for mishandling the affairs of the province.

APP/rkg-mkz

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Google, Education ministry to bring digital transf ..

Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of studen ..

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral ..

Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation

19 seconds ago
 UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spi ..

UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spike in weaponizing digital tool ..

21 seconds ago
 Education emergency shows government's seriousness ..

Education emergency shows government's seriousness in education sector: Prime Mi ..

12 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die i ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die in various incidents during Eid ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creati ..

Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creating jobs: Omar Ayub

12 minutes ago
Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebra ..

Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Friday

12 minutes ago
 PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of ..

PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of Shaheed BB

12 minutes ago
 Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing h ..

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..

57 minutes ago
 500 new industrial units established in KP economi ..

500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC

57 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporter ..

Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

57 minutes ago
 Police arrests absconder

Police arrests absconder

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan