No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Agha Rafiullah on Thursday dismissed rumours of any discord between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), calling such claims mere media fabrications.

He criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for mishandling the affairs of the province.

