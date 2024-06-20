No Discord Between PPP, PML-N: MNA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Agha Rafiullah on Thursday dismissed rumours of any discord between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), calling such claims mere media fabrications
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, he emphasized that there were neither conflicts between the PPP and
PML-N, nor was there any threat to the current government.
He criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for mishandling the affairs of the province.
