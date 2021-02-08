UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Discrimination In Provision Of Facilities To Special Person: DC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:01 PM

No discrimination in provision of facilities to special person: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

While talking to a group of special people at his office, the deputy commissioner said in near future, the government will launch new programme for special persons.

He further deliberated that discrimination with any category of special person will not be tolerated as it was against the policy of the administration.

Related Topics

Khairpur All Government

Recent Stories

Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Minister warns oppos ..

3 minutes ago

Tree plantation drive starts in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Tanzania suspends health official over epidemic cl ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Dislikes Attempts to Reject Ukraine's Cultu ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin on Foreign Diplomats Expulsion: We Will No ..

8 minutes ago

SSP directs Police to improve traffic situation in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.