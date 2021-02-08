No discrimination in provision of facilities to special person: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

While talking to a group of special people at his office, the deputy commissioner said in near future, the government will launch new programme for special persons.

He further deliberated that discrimination with any category of special person will not be tolerated as it was against the policy of the administration.