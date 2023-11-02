Open Menu

No Discrimination In Status Of AJK Ministries As All Enjoy Equal Significance: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 02 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all departments and ministers were of equal importance.

Talking to a public delegation that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Wednesday, the PM said that there was no size of all of the ministries vis a-vis portfolios since all ministries enjoy the same size and status but it was the hard work and devotion of the people at the helm of affairs that matters the most, he emphasised.

He said that it was high time that the youth should focus on IT instead of wasting time on useless activities.

The Prime Minister said that idleness fosters anxiety and chaos in society.

The PM said that he had issued special instructions to the minister for IT to use all available resources to attract the educated youth towards IT and skill development. He said that there was a dire need to focus on agriculture and livestock.

He said that his government would use all its resources on public welfare projects.

He said that the government was going to launch a great welfare project worth 5 billion rupees for widows, orphans, disabled and divorced women.

