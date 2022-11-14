"No discussion between PM Shehbaz, Nawaz sharif on appointment of next army chief," says Khawaja Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Defense Minister says the army chief's appointment would be done on the prime minister's discretion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Monday rejected the reports about discussion on appointment of next army chief during the meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

Khawaja Asif said that the army chief's appointment would be done on the prime minister's discretion.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters outside the National Assembl

The Minister said, "The prime minister has discretion regarding the army chief's appointment; therefore, the prime minister will make a decision on the appointment,".

When asked if a decision on army chief's appointment was made, the defence minister responded in the negative.

To another question about the role of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the appointment, Khawaja Asif said that it wouod be done on the "premier's discretion" and he will decide.

When asked if Nawaz Sharif was not being consulted on the matter, the minister said: "Consultations have not yet taken place on the army chief's appointment,".

He added that these werr just newspaper reports.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif landed in Islamabad after visiting his elder brother PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.