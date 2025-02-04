No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that there is no discussion for shifting the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to anywhere. We didn’t have any discussion to shift the PTI founder to Banigala from jail, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leadership has habit to disseminate false news among the workers to engage them, he said.

"No one is ready to believe in the narrative of the PTI founder, " he said. He further said that PTI leadership has a history of changing statements and taking U-turn.

In reply to a question about Kashmir policy, he said Pakistan has raised the issue of Kashmir at all international forums.

Shehbaz Sharif as leader of Pakistan has highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people at United Nation forum.

To another question, he said China could play role for resolving the issue of Kashmir held pending between India and Pakistan.

Commenting on terrorism, he said terrorists are using the soil of Afghan to sabotage peaceful environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan. Pakistani government has held talks with Afghan authorities regarding the issue of terrorism, he said.