No Discussion On Arms Supply In Telephonic Conversation Of Pak, Ukraine Defence Ministers: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

No discussion on arms supply in telephonic conversation of Pak, Ukraine defence ministers: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Pakistan on Wednesday, rejecting the notions of any discussion on arms supply between defence ministers of Pakistan and Ukraine in their telephonic conversation, said the country neither supplied arms to Ukraine nor intended to do so.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, clarified that as a matter of policy Pakistan did not supply arms to a region in conflict.

"It has not supplied nor does it intend to supply any arms to Ukraine," she added.

"This topic, therefore, was not discussed during the telephonic conversation between the ministers of defence of Pakistan and Ukraine on 7th November 2023,” she remarked.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had stressed the need for a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

