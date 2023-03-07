UrduPoint.com

No Dispute On Holi Celebration At PU; Clarifies Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 11:41 PM

No dispute on Holi celebration at PU; clarifies spokesperson

Punjab University spokesperson has refuted the news item carried by some local dailies claiming a Hindu student was injured during a quarrel on the issue of celebrating Holi in Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab University spokesperson has refuted the news item carried by some local dailies claiming a Hindu student was injured during a quarrel on the issue of celebrating Holi in Punjab University.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, PU spokesman said, a Muslim ethnic student organization belonging to other province has tried to use the name of Hindu students to achieve its own goals.

The spokesperson said that the propaganda was part of a well-thought out plan and some elements were spreading rumours to fulfill their ulterior motives.

The spokesman stated that the university administration allowed the Hindu community to celebrate Holi outside the PU gymnasium, which was agreed by the Hindu students too, but a Muslim ethnic student organization from another province forcibly changed the place to celebrate Holi without informing the administration and took loudspeakers and other equipment to the Law College playgrounds.

The spokesman said the facts of the incidents are self-explanatory and proves that the issue has been deliberately created. The statement further said the university administration and guards reached the spot at the Law College ground where members of another Muslim student organization were discussing the issue of change of venue of Holi celebration.

The spokesperson claimed that no Hindu student was injured as the fight was averted.

The spokesman explained when a Muslim ethnic student organization from another province surrounded the Vice-Chancellor's office after celebration of the Holi event, there was a scuffle between the security guards and the members of that particular Muslim ethnic student organization, but even in that quarrel no student sustained injury.

The spokesperson said all the minorities in Punjab University celebrate their religious festivals freely in which the administration provides them all the facilities and there are many examples of this.

