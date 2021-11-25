UrduPoint.com

No Disruption In Petrol Sale In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:34 PM

No disruption in petrol sale in Faisalabad

Petrol sale at all petrol pumps continued without any disruption here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Petrol sale at all petrol pumps continued without any disruption here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the administration said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad had already evolved a comprehensive strategy and activated the assistant commissioners across the district to ensure supply of petrol to the public at all petrol pumps.

Petrol pumps of almost all companies remained open in Faisalabad and the strike call by All Pakistan Petroleum Association failed to get response, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Petrol Sale All

Recent Stories

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

2 minutes ago
 EU plans transparency in online political ads

EU plans transparency in online political ads

2 minutes ago
 Dr Mazari reviews 13 projects progress under PSDP

Dr Mazari reviews 13 projects progress under PSDP

2 minutes ago
 60 litres open diesel seized

60 litres open diesel seized

2 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Believes Poland Copes With Migration C ..

Stoltenberg Believes Poland Copes With Migration Crisis Without NATO Involvement

6 minutes ago
 Technology, man going together since beginning of ..

Technology, man going together since beginning of world: Speakers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.