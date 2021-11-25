No disruption in petrol sale in Faisalabad

Petrol sale at all petrol pumps continued without any disruption here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Petrol sale at all petrol pumps continued without any disruption here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the administration said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad had already evolved a comprehensive strategy and activated the assistant commissioners across the district to ensure supply of petrol to the public at all petrol pumps.

Petrol pumps of almost all companies remained open in Faisalabad and the strike call by All Pakistan Petroleum Association failed to get response, he added.