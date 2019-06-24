No district ignored in ADP 2019-20, No post being abolished: Finance Minister tells Provincial Assembly

Minister for Finance Taimoor Khan Jhagra has said that the KP government has presented a record budget and emphatically declared the no district has been ignored in the development program as every district will get its due share in the 2019-20 ADP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Finance Taimoor Khan Jhagra has said that the KP government has presented a record budget and emphatically declared the no district has been ignored in the development program as every district will get its due share in the 2019-20 ADP.

"We have to take important decisions in the years to come for the weal of common man" he said this while winding up debate on the provincial budget 2019-20 in the provincial assembly Monday night. Speaker Mushtaq Ghani was in the chair.

The Finance Minister told the house the measures and efforts under taken by his government for the development of the province and improving the social economic condition of the people belonging to lower strata of the society.

We give exemplary FATA package, slashed salaries of the cabinet members and announced provision of Sihat Insaf Card to all the people.

We will spent people's money on the welfare of the masses, he said adding Rs35000 will be spent on each tribesman.

The KP government made saving of Rs100 billion and reduce the Rs200 billion through forward liabilities Finance Minister told the house.

He assured the house that allocations made for the tribal areas to be spent in the merged areas and denied the motions of its re-appropriation to other districts.

He maintained that for the last 14 years no government in the province presented deficit budget and added that in September this year we will present the all the details with fact and figures before the people regarding budget.

He also denied the impression that some districts have been ignored in the budget vis a vis development program and claimed that uniform development outlay has been made for out districts across the province.

Ne new school would be constructed in 2019-20 as the government has planned to improve capacity building of the present schools network.

The Finance Minister referring to the points raised by female MPAs said that women folk have been properly accommodated in the budget and they have their proper share in every scheme the government has initiated like Sihat Insaf Card, Insaf Rozgar Schemes etc.

The Minister Finance also denied the notion that vacant post are being abolished and added that we will give jobs to the jobless on merit. He sought cooperation of the house members in their endeavors for the development of the province and its people.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, Parliamentary Leader of PMLN Sardar Yousaf, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Zafar Azam, Faisal Zeb, Shagufta Malik, Laiq Muhammd Khan, Asia Khattak, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Bahadar Khan, Sobia Shahid, Salahuddin, Khalid Khan and Zubair Khan spoke on the budget.

The opposition members criticized the budget of the province saying that majority of the district have been ignored in the development program as the ruling party has concentrated on few selected districts. No relief has been given to the people in the budget besides having taxation have been introduced on various edible commodities.

The chair put off the proceeding of the house till Tuesday morning at 10am to meet again for taking up cut motions on the budget.