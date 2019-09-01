No doctor available in DHQ Booni after 8pm

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Patients are facing problems due to shortage of doctors in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Booni, Upper Chitral.

The disappointing situation at the hospital can be gauged from the fact that the hospital in-charge has displayed a notice outside the hospital which reads that no doctor is available during night shift and on Sunday, therefore, patients should not come to hospital after 8:00pm and before 8:00am.

Ahmed Hussain, a resident of Booni, said while talking to this scribe that his son Ammad Hussain, who is a student of six grade, complained of severe pain in his stomach after which he rushed him to Booni hosptial.

He said his son was admitted to hospital in the morning but during night, no doctor came to check his son the whole night and his son remained in extreme pain.

Ahmed Hussain said he had no option, but to shift his son to District Headquarters Hospital Chitral the next day.

He said that as soon as he reached DHQ Hospital Chitral, his son was diagnosed with appendix and surgery was performed on him in the evening.

He said the doctor told him that if he had been late by another hour, his son could have died by rupture of appendix.

Ahmed Hussain said there are only three doctors in THQ Hospital Booni who go to their houses at night.

He said no doctor was available for night shift due to which patients were facing difficulties, adding he could have lost his son had he not decided to shift him to DHQ Hospital Chitral.

The residents of Booni have demanded the provincial government to upgrade the Booni hospital.

They said only three doctors are serving in the hospital which should have at least 11 doctors.

They said there was no lady doctor in the hospital due to which women patients also face difficulties.

They said may people prefer to get expensive medical treatment at private clinics and hospitals due to lack of facilities at the government hospital.