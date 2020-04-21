No doctor, paramedics infected by virus at Erdogan hospital

No doctor or paramedical staff at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital was infected by virus by virtue of the duty roster that provides them ample time to stay at home and take rest after week-long duty, says deputy commissioner

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :No doctor or paramedical staff at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital was infected by virus by virtue of the duty roster that provides them ample time to stay at home and take rest after week-long duty, says deputy commissioner.

In a release issued here Tuesday, DC engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said that RTE hospital in Muzaffargarh was designated as the facility for treatment of those tested positive for new coronavirus. The duty roster for doctors and paramedics was prepared in a way that each of them would take rest for a week after performing a week-long duty.

During a visit to coronavirus control room at DHO office, DC said that all the doctors and paramedics were also provided training on SOPs for treatment of patients and personal protective equipment (PPEs) has been provided to them. They were also being monitored closely so that none of them remain without PPEs when on duty.

CEO health Dr. Fayyaz Karim Leghari, DHO Dr. Iqbal Makwal and other officials gave briefing to DC on statistics of coronavirus patients at Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital, DHQhospital and THQ hospitals.