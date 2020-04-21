UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Doctor, Paramedics Infected By Virus At Erdogan Hospital

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:27 PM

No doctor, paramedics infected by virus at Erdogan hospital

No doctor or paramedical staff at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital was infected by virus by virtue of the duty roster that provides them ample time to stay at home and take rest after week-long duty, says deputy commissioner

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :No doctor or paramedical staff at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital was infected by virus by virtue of the duty roster that provides them ample time to stay at home and take rest after week-long duty, says deputy commissioner.

In a release issued here Tuesday, DC engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said that RTE hospital in Muzaffargarh was designated as the facility for treatment of those tested positive for new coronavirus. The duty roster for doctors and paramedics was prepared in a way that each of them would take rest for a week after performing a week-long duty.

During a visit to coronavirus control room at DHO office, DC said that all the doctors and paramedics were also provided training on SOPs for treatment of patients and personal protective equipment (PPEs) has been provided to them. They were also being monitored closely so that none of them remain without PPEs when on duty.

CEO health Dr. Fayyaz Karim Leghari, DHO Dr. Iqbal Makwal and other officials gave briefing to DC on statistics of coronavirus patients at Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital, DHQhospital and THQ hospitals.

Related Topics

Visit Doctor Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

1 minute ago

“Pakistan Navy Launches Mangroves Plantation Cam ..

1 minute ago

Global concern about the spread of the Coronavirus ..

16 minutes ago

Rs 437.7 mln distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat p ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Recommends Physical Distancing in Belarus Amid ..

4 minutes ago

Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.