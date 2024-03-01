No Drug Crisis In Punjab: Health Secretary
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 07:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan has refuted claims of a drug crisis in government hospitals, including in Multan, saying that essential medicines were readily available there.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he emphasised that reports of medicine scarcity were false and misleading, clarifying that there were sufficient budgets and stocks for medicines.
Ali Jan highlighted that, in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision, free medicines were being provided in government hospitals to ensure access to healthcare for all.
