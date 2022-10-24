No early elections: Dastagir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Monday said that the elections would be held at their specific time and date and not according to the wishes of Imran Khan who was frustrated to come back again in power.

The general elections would be conducted as per schedule in the next year, he said while talking to a private news channel. Imran Khan, he said, was using pressure tactics and the government would not bow under pressure.