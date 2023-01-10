No early elections; govt to complete constitutional term:Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Tuesday said that the government would complete its constitutional term and amendments for electoral reforms would be made before the election to maintain transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Tuesday said that the government would complete its constitutional term and amendments for electoral reforms would be made before the election to maintain transparency.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the coalition government was ready to talk about early elections, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should come to parliament and work out a framework for the transparency of elections.

PML-N leader alleged PTI leaders of having "double standards," as they were receiving remuneration and using the facilities of parliament houses while also playing politics in the name of resignations.