No Early Elections; Govt To Complete Constitutional Term:Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Tuesday said that the government would complete its constitutional term and amendments for electoral reforms would be made before the election to maintain transparency

While talking to a private news channel, he said the coalition government was ready to talk about early elections, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should come to parliament and work out a framework for the transparency of elections.

PML-N leader alleged PTI leaders of having "double standards," as they were receiving remuneration and using the facilities of parliament houses while also playing politics in the name of resignations.

