No early elections in Pakiatan, PML-N decides in London

The sources say that PML-N leadership emphasized upon election reforms in it's London meeting.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2022) The PML-N huddle agreed that there was no possibility of early elections in the country and general elections wouls be held only after election reforms.

The decision was made during meeting of the PML-N leadership, with Nawaz Sharif in the chair, in London.

According to the sources, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif also briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the phone conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The PML-N leadership also agreed that all parties would be taken into confidence about the economic issues.

The sources said Nawaz Sharif directed to formulate a strategy to minimize the burden on the common man and asked the PML-N leaders to make preparations for the general elections.

The sources said former Prime Minister emphasized to complete election and constitutional reforms as soon as possible and to expose the corruption of Imran Khan and other PTI members with evidence.

They said Nawaz Sharif would hold an important press conference on Thursday and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of his cabinet would also be present at the press conference.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif would make important announcements regarding the upcoming general elections and would also brief about his strategy for dealing with economic crises, oil prices and reasons for the removal of Imran’s government.

On the other hand, PML-N vice president and Nawaz Sharif s daughter Maryam Nawaz shared photos of the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in London in which former Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar was also present.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Marryium Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Khurram Dastgir also accompanied PM Shehbaz during his visit to London.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hinted at early general elections before appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Khawaja Asif said that there would be caretaker government in the country in November or it was also possible that the new government was sworn in by that time.

He said the present COAS clarified that he did not want extension in his tenure.

He said that all Names in the seniority list for new Army Chief would be deliberated on and Lt General Faiz Hameed would also be considered if on the list.

He stated that the appointment of new COAS would be made on merit, pointing out that the procedure for the army chief’s appointment should be institutionalised now.

The Defense Minister also revealed that issue of appointment of new Army Chief was behind ouster of Imran Khan.

Criticizing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khawaja said that PTI Chairman wanted to use appointment of COAS for his personal benefit.

Khawaja Asif admitted that Imran Khan is a popular leader but said that the experiment of bringing him into power proved disastrous for the country.