No ECP Meeting Scheduled For Wednesday: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 09:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorically denied the media reports claiming a meeting of the Commission is scheduled for tomorrow, on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) clarified "no meeting of the Election Commission is summoned on Wednesday" and that any reports suggesting otherwise are completely baseless and false.

