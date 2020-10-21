No effort made for development of KP in past: Ishtiaq Urmar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in natural resources but unfortunately no effort has been made in the past for development of the province and utilization of its resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in natural resources but unfortunately no effort has been made in the past for development of the province and utilization of its resources.

While talking to media persons here, he said the present government was committed to resolve the public issues and make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a developed province.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put the province on a road to progress and prosperity.