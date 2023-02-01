UrduPoint.com

No Effort To Be Spared To Eliminate Terrorists, Their Facilitators: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that not only the terrorists who attacked the Makarwal police station should be chased, but also no effort should be spared to bring the criminals as well as their facilitators behind the bars

He expressed these views while talking to police officials and media representatives on the occasion of a visit to Makarwal Mianwali police station, on Wednesday.

The IG Punjab said, "All of us have taken an oath to protect the land and the lives and property of citizens and will fulfill this pledge till the last drop of blood." He said that the bravery and steadfastness by which Punjab police personnel have crushed the nasty ambitions of terrorists is really commendable.

Dr. Usman Anwar said, "Every officer and official from the constable to the DPO played their role in thwarting the attack on the Makarwal police station and I hope that no effort shall be spared for elimination of terrorists with the same spirit and bravery." The IG Punjab said that the bravery and steadfastness of Punjab police personnel is being appreciated at all levels which is a matter of great pride for him.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the brave personnel of police forced the terrorists to flee and the bravery of all the personnel and officers fighting on the front line made the nation proud. He said that the police force will be provided with modern resources and all possible support to fight against terrorists and wherever funds are required in this regard, they will be provided on a priority basis.

According to details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Mianwali, Makarwal police station. The IG Punjab hugged SHO Makarwal Malik Muhammad Fayyaz and gave him 'Shabash' by patting his back. The IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab awarded all the officials with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for their unparalleled display of bravery and duty.

Dr. Usman Anwar ordered immediate provision of all possible resources besides snipers, teams equipped with modern weapons at all the border check posts of Mianwali and said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence should be carried out to rid the nation of these evils. These intelligence based operations should be started with renewed determination and these operations should continue until the terrorists reach their logical end, he added. He said that RPOs, DPOs should not only monitor themselves but should be in close touch with all intelligence agencies and get full support from them in operations.

DPO Mianwali briefed IG Punjab about the terrorist attack and police action. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and other officers were also present on this occasion.

