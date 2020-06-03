UrduPoint.com
No Efforts To Be Spared For National Security, Sovereignty: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:27 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty.

The prime minister stated this during his visit to Headquarters of Inter Services Intelligence Agency.

He was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the PM Dr. Moeed Yousuf.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence received the prime minister on his arrival at Headquarters.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the prime minister encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

The prime minister appreciated sacrifices and tireless efforts of the Inter Services Intelligence.

