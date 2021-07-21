No Eid prayers in Jamia Masjid, other big mosques in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :People could not offer Eid prayers due to continued military siege and restrictions imposed by the authorities at big mosques in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir(IIOJK) on Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest Muslim festival.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), authorities restricted people from offering in historical Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal, Eidgah and other big mosques in the territory.

All the mosques and the shrines including Kashmir's largest mosque, Jamia Masjid Srinagar, were closed. Kashmiri Muslims were also unable to sacrifice bovines freely in the territory.

No such restrictions were witnessed in the valley in the past before August 5, 2019, when Modi regime revoked Kashmir's special status. Eid prayers were allowed only in a few small mosques located in peripheral areas of the Kashmir valley.

The political leadership including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and thousands other leaders, activists, youth, students, are in house detention or in jails.