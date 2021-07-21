UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Eid Prayers In Jamia Masjid, Other Big Mosques In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:00 PM

No Eid prayers in Jamia Masjid, other big mosques in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :People could not offer Eid prayers due to continued military siege and restrictions imposed by the authorities at big mosques in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir(IIOJK) on Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest Muslim festival.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), authorities restricted people from offering in historical Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal, Eidgah and other big mosques in the territory.

All the mosques and the shrines including Kashmir's largest mosque, Jamia Masjid Srinagar, were closed. Kashmiri Muslims were also unable to sacrifice bovines freely in the territory.

No such restrictions were witnessed in the valley in the past before August 5, 2019, when Modi regime revoked Kashmir's special status. Eid prayers were allowed only in a few small mosques located in peripheral areas of the Kashmir valley.

The political leadership including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and thousands other leaders, activists, youth, students, are in house detention or in jails.

Related Topics

India Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Mosque Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

12 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

12 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

12 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.