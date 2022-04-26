To make the festival more colorful, the women completed the purchase of bangles, henna, and jewelry from various stalls set up in different markets of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :To make the festival more colorful, the women completed the purchase of bangles, henna, and jewelry from various stalls set up in different markets of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Nazia Pervez, a young girl, said that there is no Eid without bangles, henna, and jewelry as these are the most essential items to add color to a happy occasion.

Eid is to be celebrated by Muslims as a very precious gift from Allah for them to enjoy with their families and children.

Offering a range of accessories, including glass and metal bangles, other jewelry, and henna, almost all stalls offered seating for customers.

Bangle stalls in the G-7 market for the last six days, Shamim Raza said that business is going well, they have been setting up such stalls for more than three years, and he said that prices depend on product design and quality.

"We were offering bangles as cheap as Rs 50 a set," she said she said this year metal bangles and a new design, popularly known as 'sunflower' and priced at Rs 200 to Rs 400 per set were in high demand".