No Eight-hour Gas Loadshedding In Rawalpindi:SNGPL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi has refuted reports of eight-hour gas load shedding in any part of the city,emphasizing its efforts to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during the winter season.

Responding to a report in a local newspaper, the SNGPL spokesperson clarified that despite the increased demand during winter, continuous supply is being provided to domestic consumers.

To address supply challenges, senior officers are closely monitoring gas pressures, particularly for consumers at the farthest ends of the distribution network, under the directives of the General Manager, Rawalpindi.

Emergency teams are on standby around the clock to promptly resolve any complaints.

The spokesperson also cautioned against the use of gas compressors, highlighting that such practices not only disrupt equitable distribution but also pose significant safety risks.

He warned that gas connections of those found using compressors are being disconnected.

