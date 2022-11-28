No elections under duress: Muhammad Zubair

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Zubair Umar on Monday said the coalition government would not buckle to any pressure and will not hold early elections under duress

Talking to a private news channel, Muhammad Zubair asserted that no matter what Imran Khan could do, it was sure that he would not succeed in his ulterior motives.

Imran Khan tried his utmost to get an election date, right away after being removed from government but failed.

Muhammad Zubair doubted Khan's decision to leave the provincial assemblies. Imran Khan, as usual, will once again turn away from his statement; he declared that just a political stunt, he added.

In response to a query about the economy, he said that country was facing an economic crisis and the economic team is working tirelessly to deal with it. Over the coming months, we will surely overcome it and would bring relief to the populace, he determined.

