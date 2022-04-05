UrduPoint.com

No Elections Without Electoral Reforms, Says Fazl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

No elections without electoral reforms, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Monday said National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had pushed the country towards the constitutional crisis.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that the NA deputy speaker at the whim of Prime Minister Imran Khan crossed his constitutional parameters and gave an illegal ruling without consulting the opposition parties.

He said on the basis of this invalid ruling, Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved the NA which later also approved by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Maulana Fazl appealed the apex court to declare the NA deputy speaker's ruling ultra vires and allow members of lower house of the parliament to use their legitimate right to vote either in favor or against the no confidence motion and above all the parliamentarian should be given the chance to elect the prime minister of their own choice.

He said the majority of legislators believed in that the general elections 2018 were rigged and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government on the basis of fake results.

He said before holding next elections, the electoral reforms should be introduced in a bid to address the loopholes in the present system.

Maulana Fazl said Imran Khan was trying to hide behind a baseless letter on which the security committee had categorically stated that there were no signs of foreign hands in the no confidence motion against the prime minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Vote All Government Court Election 2018 Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

24 minutes ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

24 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

24 minutes ago
 Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to ..

Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - E ..

24 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.