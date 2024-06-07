No Electricity Shortfall In IESCO
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 10:49 PM
The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday stood at 1,897 megawatts (MW) at 09: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,000 MW from the national grid system
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday stood at 1,897 megawatts (MW) at 09: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,000 MW from the national grid system.
According to Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan, currently there was zero shortfall of electricity in IESCO and zero load management was being observed across all the six circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK, he added.
He said that the company was withdrawing 1,836 MW from the National Grid.
/395
Recent Stories
Training workshop on budget session held
Rain likely at various places:PMD
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali
No construction to be allowed without approval: DC
Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters
RPO holds open court
Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, economic ties between Pakistan, Por ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training workshop on budget session held48 seconds ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day52 seconds ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction3 minutes ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit3 minutes ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership3 minutes ago
-
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali13 minutes ago
-
No construction to be allowed without approval: DC13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters13 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court13 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, economic ties between Pakistan, Portugal31 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme31 minutes ago