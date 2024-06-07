No electricity shortfall in IESCO

The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday stood at 1,897 megawatts (MW) at 09: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,000 MW from the national grid system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday stood at 1,897 megawatts (MW) at 09: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,000 MW from the national grid system.

According to Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan, currently there was zero shortfall of electricity in IESCO and zero load management was being observed across all the six circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK, he added.

He said that the company was withdrawing 1,836 MW from the National Grid.

/395