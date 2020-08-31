No emergency reported during Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Monday said Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur set up 22 emergency posts in the district to provide rescue and emergency services to processions and Majalis during Ashura.

He said eight emergency points were also set up at important and sensitive areas of the district. Total 375 rescuers along with ambulances, rescue vehicles, motorbike ambulances, fire vehicles and recovery vehicles were on duty at processions and Majalis.

The routes of processions and sites of Majalis were sprayed with disinfecting liquids. He said no incident was reported during the Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haram.